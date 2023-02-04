Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MGU opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
