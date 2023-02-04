Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MGU opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $388,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

