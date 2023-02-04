Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $27.83 on Top Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $27.83 or 0.00119220 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $1.58 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

