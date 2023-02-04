Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.