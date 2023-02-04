Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 812 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 495 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $21,958.20.

On Monday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $48.04 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

