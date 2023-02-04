Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,335.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,339.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,250.65. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
