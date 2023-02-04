Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,335.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,339.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,250.65. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 83.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

