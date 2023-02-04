Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA opened at $373.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

