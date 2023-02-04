Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 100,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $373.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

