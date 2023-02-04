Matisse Capital Increases Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Matisse Capital increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 45.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIF stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

