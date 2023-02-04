Matisse Capital Lowers Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned about 0.10% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

