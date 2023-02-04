Matisse Capital Purchases 150,720 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,720 shares during the period. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.23% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.90 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

