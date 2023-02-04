Matisse Capital Purchases 150,720 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,720 shares during the period. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.23% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.90 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.74.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.