Matisse Capital Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,283 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

