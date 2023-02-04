MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Benchmark

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
MXL opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 177.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.