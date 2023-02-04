MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Benchmark

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

MXL opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 177.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

