Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 295 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 97,991.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 74,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.27. 3,888,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

