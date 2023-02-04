Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 65.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SNN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Profile

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.88. 522,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,823. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.