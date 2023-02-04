Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,092 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

LHX traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $210.95. The stock had a trading volume of 921,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,149. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.16. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

