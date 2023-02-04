Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,217. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.97. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

