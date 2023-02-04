Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 6,504,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

