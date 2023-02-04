McDonald’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.15 and its 200-day moving average is $261.66. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 35.6% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

