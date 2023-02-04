McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $298.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.66. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

