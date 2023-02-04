McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.75-26.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.80. McKesson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $25.75-$26.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $362.58. 1,320,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,103. McKesson has a 12 month low of $260.73 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.43 and a 200 day moving average of $365.67.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.