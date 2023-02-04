MELD (MELD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. MELD has a market cap of $34.38 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00429978 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,868.53 or 0.29327852 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00416954 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,570,794,718 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02276248 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,451,700.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.