Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Mercantile Bank worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.46 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $562.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

