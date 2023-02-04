Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $562.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

