Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.20 billion-$58.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.07 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.80 to $6.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,018. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,581,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,341,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 128,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 174,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

