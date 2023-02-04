Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 697 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $261,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $308.47 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.29 and its 200 day moving average is $305.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

