Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

