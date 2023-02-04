Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cigna by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $292.59 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

