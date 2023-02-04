Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,026,990. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $757.16 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $824.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $727.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

