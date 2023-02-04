Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $153.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $192.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.