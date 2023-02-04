Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 560.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.