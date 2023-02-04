Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.