Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 148 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $117.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.