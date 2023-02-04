Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,492 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $246.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

