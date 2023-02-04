Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $283.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.