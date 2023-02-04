Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

