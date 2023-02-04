Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:O opened at $67.59 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

