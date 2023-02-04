Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

