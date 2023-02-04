Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.27.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

