Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 8,519 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

