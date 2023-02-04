MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 17,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,279. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
