M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.41) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 181 ($2.24) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.37.

M&G Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

