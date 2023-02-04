MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 3,651,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,795. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,656,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,622,000 after acquiring an additional 128,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

