MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

