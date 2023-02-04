MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.41.
MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.
MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
MGIC Investment Company Profile
MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.
