Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

