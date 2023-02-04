Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

