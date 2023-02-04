Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

