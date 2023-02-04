Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.191-2.256 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.73.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 229,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,245,000 after purchasing an additional 431,945 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

