Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.57

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.57 and last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 201532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,460,000 after buying an additional 327,918 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 144,616 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

