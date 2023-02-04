Mizuho Begins Coverage on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.27.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. General Mills has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

