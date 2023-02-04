MobileCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.79 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00006609 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $114.79 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MobileCoin (MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MobileCoin is medium.com/mobilecoin. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

MobileCoin Coin Trading

